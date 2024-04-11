The popular image editing software Pixelmator Pro has just received another update with new features. This time, users are getting the ability to edit text in PDF files, as well as better support for Apple PDF files and new “bento” templates.

Editing PDFs with Pixelmator Pro

Editing text in PDF files can sometimes be complicated because PDF text is not originally editable. However, Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8 now lets users edit text in PDF files just like regular text layers. You can now replace, format, and style any existing text in PDFs using Pixelmator Pro tools. And if your Mac doesn’t have a specific font installed, you can still edit the text with a different font.

Also regarding PDFs, the latest Pixelmator Pro update improves support for Apple PDF files, which are PDF files exported by Apple apps such as Safari, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. Users can also edit text in Apple PDF files with support for Apple’s SF Pro font.

“The new text editing capabilities in PDF files now allow for even more seamless integration between macOS iWork apps and Pixelmator Pro,” said the developers in a blog post. The update also makes it easier for users to create custom outlines around text layers with the option to add strokes inside, center, or outside of the text.

There’s another welcome change to Pixelmator Pro, and that’s the addition of new Bento Grid templates – which have become quite popular in Apple’s keynotes in recent years. There are 12 different templates for the web, social media, and more inspired by the popular Japanese lunch box.

The templates are perfect for highlighting exciting new product features, announcing app updates, or showcasing other creations in a neat and organized way. Each template also includes a variety of alternative color palettes to perfectly match your product or a specific theme.

Pixelmator Pro is available on the Mac App Store for $49.99, and current users are getting the latest update for free.

