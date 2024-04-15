15-inch M3 MacBook Air hits $1,150 (Save $149), Sonos Era 300 at $359, Apple Pencil, more

Monday’s best deals have a new all-time low on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M3 MacBook Air landing at $1,150 – a savings of $149. There’s also a chance to score the Sonos Era 300 smart speaker as it drops to $359 alongside Apple Pencil with USB-C returning to its all-time low of $69. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $149 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M3 MacBook Air

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. The 256GB model drops down to $1,150. That’s $149 off and a new all-time low. We’ve only seen this configuration with 8GB of memory on sale twice before, and that was back closer to launch. The previous offer was $1,204 for comparison, and that was only on the Starlight colorway.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports. This is easily one of the most compact 15-inch laptops on the market, and now the configurations that you’ll actually want to buy are down to all-time lows.

Sonos Era 300 smart speaker drops to $359

Sonos has refreshed its in-house certified refurbished storefront with a chance to save on the recently-released Era 300 Smart Speaker. It now drops down in both black and white colors to $359. You’ll more typically pay $449 for a new condition model as today’s offer returns to the all-time low for the first time in over a month. There have been some bundles here and there with other home theater gear, but this is only the second time a standalone discount has gone live on just a single one of the new speakers, let alone one that saves you $90.

The new Sonos Era 300 arrive as the company’s latest smart speakers. They’re not the entry-level Era 100s, but a more capable option centered around six custom class-D amps that power four tweeters and two woofers. Each speaker is capable of true stereo audio playback, while also boasting Dolby Atmos support and Trueplay tuning to customize sound to your specific room – not to mention Spatial Audio support. AirPlay 2 is enabled by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and there is also Bluetooth, plus a USB-C port with support for wired Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connections. It gains all of the other Sonos perks, too. Go get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple Pencil with USB-C returns to all-time low of $69

Amazon is now offering the new Apple Pencil with USB-C for $69. This is down from $79 and marking only the third discount so far. It just launched last fall and is matching the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best since back in February and $2 under the Black Friday discount last holiday season. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac has never sold for less at $800

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac has dropped another $50. Best Buy now has it down to $800 after we saw it drop from $1,299 down to $850 earlier in the month. Now, you can score a new all-time low at $499 off. This discounts the 256GB model with 8GB of memory and 7-core CPU lower than ever before. It comes joined by a price cut over at B&H that has the 8-core GPU model with 512GB of storage down at $1,499 from its usual $1,899 price tag. This is $400 off and a new all-time low on this elevated configuration. It’s rare to find a model on sale with more than 8GB of memory, and now today’s sale means you can also lock-in the best-ever discount. It features extra memory for multitasking, improved graphics, and Gigabit Ethernet, which is built into the power brick.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini starts from $499

B&H now offers Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $699 with 512GB of storage. This slightly elevated configuration normally sells for $799 and is now $100 off. It’s the first discount in 2 months and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen to date and even though there’s no M3 version yet, the M2 Mac mini is still one of the best values in the current macOS stable. The entry-level model at $499 doubles down on that even more at $100 off. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

