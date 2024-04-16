Apple Watch Ultra 2 headlines today’s best deals at $575, 24-inch iMac $800, M2 Mac mini $499, more

A chance to score Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just $575 headlines today’s best deals. Complete with Blood Oxygen tracking tech, today’s all-time low comes joined by some desktop Mac deals. Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now starts from $499 and is joined by an even better discount on the 24-inch M1 iMac at just $800. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Blood Oxygen tracking hits $575

eBay is now offering Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $575. Instead of paying $799 for a new condition model, you can drop this refurbished offering with 1-year warranty down to an all-time low. There’s tons of different styles to choose from – all of which clock in at $224 off. This is easily the best value we’ve seen, and today’s deal also comes complete with Blood Oxygen tracking features. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini starts from $499

B&H now offers Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $699 with 512GB of storage. This slightly elevated configuration normally sells for $799 and is now $100 off. It’s the first discount in 2 months and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen to date and even though there’s no M3 version yet, the M2 Mac mini is still one of the best values in the current macOS stable. The entry-level model at $499 doubles down on that even more at $100 off. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac has never sold for less at $800

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac has dropped another $50. Best Buy now has it down to $800 after we saw it drop from $1,299 down to $850 earlier in the month. Now, you can score a new all-time low at $499 off. This discounts the 256GB model with 8GB of memory and 7-core CPU lower than ever before. It comes joined by a price cut over at B&H that has the 8-core GPU model with 512GB of storage down at $1,499 from its usual $1,899 price tag. This is $400 off and a new all-time low on this elevated configuration. It’s rare to find a model on sale with more than 8GB of memory, and now today’s sale means you can also lock-in the best-ever discount. It features extra memory for multitasking, improved graphics, and Gigabit Ethernet, which is built into the power brick.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts from $240

Woot today is kicking off a certified refurbished Apple Watch sale live through the end of the work week. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise for those without an Amazon membership. A favorite has Apple Watch Series 8 styles starting from $240. That discounts 41mm GPS styles from the original $399 going rates to one of the lowest prices ever. Several styles are available at $159 off, with the larger 45mm models clocking in at $245 – or $184 off the usual $429 price tags. Everything includes a 1-year warranty.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that the newer iteration of wearable began shipping last fall. But Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models – let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the 50% discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Save on Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit starter packs

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles HomeKit Smarter Kit for $169.99 shipped. Today’s $30 discount drops from the usual $200 price tag and is the first offer in a handful of months. It comes within $20 of the December price we last saw, too. You can also lock-in the same savings on the Hexagon Smarter Kit, which is also seeing an Amazon discount down to $169.99.

Nanoleaf’s Shapes lineup comes in either triangle or hexagon designs. Either one sports a modular design which means you can customize the pattern to fit your space, and also mix and match between the two different shapes – they both have the same connections. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

