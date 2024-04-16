 Skip to main content

Microsoft releases native OneNote app for Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 16 2024 - 4:15 pm PT
4 Comments
Microsoft on Tuesday launched a native OneNote app for visionOS, showing the company’s commitment to its customers who use Apple Vision Pro. This comes after the company released Microsoft Office apps for Apple’s mixed reality headset.

Microsoft OneNote now available for Apple Vision Pro

A Product Manager from the company confirmed the news in a blog post. According to Microsoft, “OneNote will make use of the infinite canvas of spatial computing and can appear side-by-side with other great Microsoft apps” already available for Apple Vision Pro. For those unfamiliar, OneNote is Microsoft’s note-taking software.

Microsoft says that the visionOS version has “many of the features available on OneNote for iPad.” This includes the ability to write notes, make a digital notebook, highlight important notes, create To Do tags, lock notes with a password, synchronize with OneDrive, and share with other people.

Of course, the OneNote app for visionOS has been tweaked to take advantage of the Apple Vision Pro hardware. It can be used hands-free or also with a keyboard and trackpad paired via Bluetooth. The company also confirmed that support for Copilot and two-factor authentication will be added with a future update.

Microsoft has been one of the companies providing visionOS apps since the launch of Apple Vision Pro. Users can find apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams for visionOS.

As for Microsoft OneNote, the app is now available on the visionOS App Store.

Comments

Author

