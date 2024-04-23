Apple releases third beta for iOS 17.5 and more

The iOS 17.5 beta train continues today with the third developer release. Apple is also testing macOS Sonoma 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.
Changes so far include a new Quartiles game and Game Center Leaderboard integration for Apple News+, a color-matched Podcast widget, and more.
As of beta 2, downloading apps from the web in the EU has been supported for testers.
Meanwhile, here’s a recap of each version of iOS 17 so far:
- iOS 17: StandBy, interactive widgets, improved autocorrect (September 18, 2023)
- iOS 17.1: Improved AirDrop, Apple Music, StandBy (October 25, 2023)
- iOS 17.2: Journal app, spatial video capture, Translate Action button (December 11, 2023)
- iOS 17.3: Stolen Device Protection, Unity wallpaper, collaborative playlists (January 22, 2024)
- iOS 17.4: Digital Markets Act compliance, new emoji, CarPlay update (March 5, 2024)
Apple also announced today that it will hold its next product event on May 7. New iPads and Apple Pencil hardware will be the stars of the show.
Spot anything else new in today’s release? Leave us a comment!
