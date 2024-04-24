Apple releases third beta for iOS 17.5 and more [U: Public betas join]

Update: Apple has released public beta versions of yesterday’s updates.

The iOS 17.5 beta train continues today with the third developer release. Apple is also testing macOS Sonoma 14.5, visionOS 1.2, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5.

Changes so far include a new Quartiles game and Game Center Leaderboard integration for Apple News+, a color-matched Podcast widget, and more.

As of beta 2, downloading apps from the web in the EU has been supported for testers.

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of each version of iOS 17 so far:

Apple also announced today that it will hold its next product event on May 7. New iPads and Apple Pencil hardware will be the stars of the show.

