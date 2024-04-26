iPhone sales spiral 25% in China as Apple drops from first place to fifth

Apple’s struggles in China continue, according to new data from research firm Canalys. This data indicates that not only did Apple fall out of first place in China for smartphone shipments in Q1 2024, it fell all the way to fifth place.

Sponsored by Incogni: Is your iPhone blowing up with spam calls? Spam starts with your personal data being sold. Data brokers are mining your personal data and selling it to the highest bidder, including your home address, phone number, and even your SSN. Incogni scrubs your personal info from the web, stopping the spam immediately and keeping you in charge of your data

According to Canalys, Apple saw its shipments in China hit 10 million units in Q1 2024, a decrease of 25% year-over-year. This gives Apple a 15% share of the Chinese smartphone market, down from the 20% share it held at the same time last year.

Here’s the full breakdown of shipments and annual growth in China for smartphone makers in Q1:

Vendor Q1 2024

shipments (million) Q1 2024

market share Q1 2023

shipments (million) Q1 2023

market share Annual

growth Huawei 11.7 17% 6.8 10% 70% OPPO 10.9 16% 12.6 19% -14% HONOR 10.6 16% 9.7 14% 9% vivo 10.3 15% 11.3 17% -9% Apple 10.0 15% 13.3 20% -25% Others 14.2 21% 13.8 20% 3% Total 67.7 100% 67.6 100% 0%

As you can see, Huawei came ahead as a clear winner for the quarter and posted 70% growth year-over-year. Canalys research analyst Lucas Zhong says this can be attributed in part to Apple being caught flat-footed by generative AI:

“The Gen AI-capable smartphone presents important opportunities for Chinese vendors to differentiate in the high-end in 2024 to challenge Apple in their home market. Canalys forecasts Gen AI-capable smartphones will reach 12% of shipments in 2024 in mainland China, ahead of the global average of 9%. Vendors are actively engaging consumers by developing interesting AI use cases and integrating AI features into their latest flagship launches with large marketing spends to educate consumers.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a trip to China last month, visiting Apple stores, supply chain partners, government officials, and more. Last week, Apple was forced to remove key apps such as Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, and Threads from the App Store in China at the behest of a government order.

The full Canalys report can be found on its website.