Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from App Store in China [U: Signal and Telegram]

Update: Both Signal and Telegram have been removed at China’s insistence as well. Apple statement in story.

Apple has removed two Meta apps from the App Store in China at the request of the Chinese government. Both WhatsApp and Threads have been made unavailable in the App Store, preventing new installs for the messaging and social apps.

Why Apple removed the two apps in China

The Wall Street Journal first reported the development on Thursday night in the US. WSJ says Apple was asked by the top internet regulator in China to remove the Threads and WhatsApp apps from availability for iPhone users in China.

Apple tells 9to5Mac that the Cyberspace Administration of China cites national security concerns for their request.

“We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree,” says Apple. “The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns. These apps remain available for download on all other storefronts where they appear.”

The immediate risk of not accommodating legal demands, in Apple’s view, is the possibility the App Store being shut down in China.

VPN required

Threads has been available in China since last July when it debuted as a top five app. China bans access to Meta services, so it’s somewhat surprising that Threads lasted nearly a year. It’s also surprising that WhatsApp was available for so long.

Meta services are technically still accessible via VPN tools that can spoof locations. Presumably, iPhone users will still be able to access the services with VPN tools if the apps are already installed.

Apple regularly accommodates China’s demands to remove software from the App Store including VPN, news, and social media apps when legally required.

TikTok timing

The timing of this development is interesting, however, as Apple CEO Tim Cook was just in the region on a regularly planned visit. While the TikTok divestment bill appears to have stalled in Congress for now, China calling Threads and WhatsApp concerns for national security sounds like a response.

WhatsApp and Threads may be the first of many similar apps to be banned by China between now and this summer. That’s when a deadline for unregistered foreign apps will reportedly go into effect.

