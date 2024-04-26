 Skip to main content

Native Union launches the slimmest 5000mAh magnetic power bank for iPhone

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 26 2024 - 8:09 am PT
3 Comments
Native Union ReClassic Power Bank for iPhone

Native Union has released its latest iPhone accessory today, the (Re)Classic Power Bank. The company is looking to set it apart from the competition with what it says is the slimmest design for a 5000mAh iPhone at just 8.6mm (0.34 inches), an Italian vegan leather, and more.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are 8.3mm thin, so this new magnetic is essentially the same at 8.6mm. Along with the slim design, this battery weighs just 123g (4.34 ounces).

You’re that super slim design finished with an Italian plant-based leather alternative called Yaytay.

But there’s no Qi2 or official MagSafe charging, which means iPhone users wirelessly charge at 7.5W instead of 15W. But you can do wired fast charging at 20W with the USB-C port.

(Re) Classic Power Bank specs

Here are more details from Native Union:

  • Strong magnetic attachment to MagSafe phones & cases to carry & charge everywhere
  • Supports up to 15W for wireless charging & up to PD 20W when connected via a USB-C cable
    • 7.5W for iPhone, 5W for AirPods
  • Fully charges an iPhone 15 Pro to 100% (Charging results based on wired charging tests using a fully charged (Re)Classic Power Bank to charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0-100%)
  • Crafted with Yatay™, a premium plant-based material made in Italy
  • Comes with 15cm (6-inch) braided USB-C to USB-C cable
  • LED lights indicate power bank battery so you always know when to recharge
  • Two-way USB-C port can be used to recharge the power bank or charge a device
  • Pass-through charging support lets you charge your device while recharging your power bank
  • Safeguard your battery with overvoltage, overcurrent & overheating protection

The (Re)Classic Power Bank is available now in black, kraft, and slate green direct from Native Union for $69.99.

What do you think? Is the slim and clean design tempting enough to forgo Qi2/MagSafe support? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

