Save $299 on Apple Studio Display in Monday’s best deals, iPad Air 5 all-time low at $400, more

Save $299 or more on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display

Amazon is now offering the Apple Studio Display for $1,300. This model includes the stock tilt-adjustable stand and drops from its usual $1,599 price tag. It’s only the second markdown of the year and matches our previous mention from February as a chance to save $299 while scoring the best price of 2024. The savings also carry over to other configurations, which we explore below.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the Mac Studio and all of the other M3 or Apple Silicon machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

iPad Air 5 clearance lands at $400 in 1-day sale

We know that new iPads are coming next week, but in the meantime, Best Buy is clearing out Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 with a 1-day discount. Right now, you can score the Wi-Fi 64GB model at $400 in several colors. This is $199 off the usual $599 going rate and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. The newer iPad Air 6 might get some minor upgrades, but that’s nothing compared to the value of today’s deal.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas.

Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger has room for iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $110. Today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag it normally trends at and is the best price of the year. It’s $40 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $17. This is the more recent model with Apple Watch fast charging, too. Below the fold we explore how everything stacks up, but you can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

