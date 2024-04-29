 Skip to main content

Peacock announces price increase for both new and existing subscribers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 29 2024 - 4:26 pm PT
Paying for streaming platforms has been getting more expensive, and now there’s some bad news for Comcast’s Peacock subscribers. The company announced this week that subscription prices will increase soon for both new and existing subscribers. Read on as we detail more about this price increase.

Subscribing to Peacock is getting more expensive

As reported by The Verge, Peacock will increase the subscription for each of its plans by $2. Currently, Peacock offers an ad-supported plan that costs $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan costs $11.99 per month. Check out the new prices below:

  • Peacock Premium: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
  • Peacock Premium Plus: $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock was launched in 2020 and had its first price increase last year, when the price of the Premium subscription went from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus plan cost $9.99 per month before the increase to $11.99. Around the same time, the platform discontinued its free plan, which only remains available to those who had it in the past.

Comcast recently revealed that Peacock has gained 3 million paid subscribers in recent months, bringing its total to 34 million. The platform features content from NBCUniversal, including movies, news, series, and sports.

The increase comes at a time when other streaming platforms have also raised their prices and have been cracking down on password sharing. Earlier this year, both HBO and Disney+ announced their plans to follow Netflix in preventing users from sharing their account with others.

As for the Peacock subscription, the new prices come into effect on July 18 for new customers, while current subscribers will pay the new prices from August 17.

