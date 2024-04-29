Will the M4 chip entice you to buy the upcoming iPad Pro? [Poll]

We’re close to seeing Apple officially unveil its next-gen iPad Pro and we’ve learned that it may skip the M3 chip for a more powerful and capable M4 SoC. All else being constant, would the next-gen chip from Apple make you go for the new iPad Pro? Tell us what you think in our poll below.

Until the end of April – just over a week until Apple’s spring iPad event – expectations were set for Apple to follow the M2 iPad Pro with the M3.

However, we just saw a report from Mark Gurman that Apple may launch the all-new iPad Pro models with the M4 and highlight its AI capabilities.

We don’t know exactly what AI features Apple might tout with the potential M4 iPad Pro ahead of WWDC 2024, other than improved performance and capabilities. But it would certainly set the high-end devices apart from the new iPad Air models.

Previous expectations have been OLED displays used for the upcoming iPad Pro, a slimmer design, a new Magic Keyboard, and more expensive price tags.

So what do you think? Would an M4 chip move the needle for you?