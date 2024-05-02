 Skip to main content

Apple Store app now features 'Shop with a Specialist over Video'

Filipe Espósito  | May 2 2024
Apple Store app now features 'Shop with a Specialist over Video'

Apple last year updated its online store with a new feature called “Shop with a Specialist over Video.” As the name suggests, it lets customers connect with an Apple Specialist using one-way video when buying certain products, such as the iPhone. This functionality is now coming to the Apple Store app on iOS as well.

‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ now available on the Apple Store app

“Get support during the purchase process with videos, including transcripts for those who need them,” say the release notes for version 5.24 of the Apple Store app for iOS, released on Thursday to users.

Apple describes “Shop with a Specialist over Video” as a “live shopping experience.” It’s worth noting that the feature is only available to US customers for now.

Apple today launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhone with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

Apple says that if a session is unavailable or a customer wants to access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day.

Apple Store app now features 'Shop with a Specialist over Video'

Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, said:

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple. With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

Make sure you have the latest version of the Apple Store app installed on your device to get access to all the latest features available.

