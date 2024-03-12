 Skip to main content

Apple to open new retail store at Square One in Ontario, Canada

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 12 2024 - 1:19 pm PT
3 Comments
Current Apple Square One store

Apple on Tuesday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store at Square One Shopping Centre, considered the largest mall in Ontario and the second largest in Canada. Although there’s already an Apple Store at Square One, the company is moving to a larger location in the same mall.

New Apple Store at Square One in Canada coming soon

The news was first noticed by Michael Steeber, who’s behind the weekly “Tabletops” newsletter about Apple Retail operations. The webpage of the current Apple Square One now shows a discreet banner saying that a “brand-new Apple Store is coming soon.” There are still no details about when the new store will open, but the current one will be permanently closed once that happens.

Square One Shopping Centre is located in Mississauga, Ontario, and welcomes more than 24 million customers every year. Apple Square One (shown in the featured image) opened almost 15 years ago in August 2009, shortly after the launch of the iPhone 3GS.

Apple has been opening multiple new stores and also renovating some of its old ones around the world. Last week, the company teased the opening of the new Apple Jing’an retail store in China, which will be the 48th Apple Store in the country. Earlier this year, Apple opened a new retail store in South Korea.

At Apple Stores, customers can try out and buy all the company’s products from the iPhone to the Mac and accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple Retail Stores also provide support for customers when they need it.

You can check the Apple website to find your nearest Apple Store.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.