Apple to open new retail store at Square One in Ontario, Canada

Apple on Tuesday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store at Square One Shopping Centre, considered the largest mall in Ontario and the second largest in Canada. Although there’s already an Apple Store at Square One, the company is moving to a larger location in the same mall.

New Apple Store at Square One in Canada coming soon

The news was first noticed by Michael Steeber, who’s behind the weekly “Tabletops” newsletter about Apple Retail operations. The webpage of the current Apple Square One now shows a discreet banner saying that a “brand-new Apple Store is coming soon.” There are still no details about when the new store will open, but the current one will be permanently closed once that happens.

Square One Shopping Centre is located in Mississauga, Ontario, and welcomes more than 24 million customers every year. Apple Square One (shown in the featured image) opened almost 15 years ago in August 2009, shortly after the launch of the iPhone 3GS.

Apple has been opening multiple new stores and also renovating some of its old ones around the world. Last week, the company teased the opening of the new Apple Jing’an retail store in China, which will be the 48th Apple Store in the country. Earlier this year, Apple opened a new retail store in South Korea.

At Apple Stores, customers can try out and buy all the company’s products from the iPhone to the Mac and accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple Retail Stores also provide support for customers when they need it.

You can check the Apple website to find your nearest Apple Store.

