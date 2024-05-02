Beats Solo Buds, surprising iPad Pro specs, and iOS 18 rumors

Benjamin and Chance assess the final iPad rumors ahead of next week’s ‘Let Loose’ event. Beats launches an incredibly compelling new addition to their headphones lineup, the Beats Solo Buds. At the same time, Apple fails to acknowledge what happened with people getting locked out of their Apple IDs over the weekend, in the same week as it releases a statement promising to fix an issue with iPhone alarms.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance discuss what podcast client they currently use and why, and how their listening habits reflect their app preferences. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Beats Solo 4 hands-on: the most iconic Beats headphones just got better
- Apple debuts new Beats Solo Buds with 18-hour battery life for $79
- Apple’s Beats Pill speaker could be about to make a comeback
- Apple users are being locked out of their Apple IDs with no explanation
- Apple working on fix for bug causing iPhone alarms to not play sounds
- iOS 18 rumor: These new AI features are coming to Safari
- EU will force Apple to add app sideloading, alternative browser engine support to iPad
- Report: iOS 18 to update many of the built-in apps, home screen updates, ‘modular’ design tweaks
- Gurman: New iPad Pro may actually be powered by the M4 chip, touting AI features
- M4 iPad Pro: Will Apple put a brand new chip in its next iPad?
- New Apple Pencil to include haptic feedback and new gestures
