Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Monthly bonus episodes
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: iPad event video on Tuesday to last about 35 minutes
- Apple homepage adds interactive ‘eraser’ teaser ahead of tomorrow’s iPad event
- Warren Buffett offloads 115 million AAPL shares
- iPhone 17 rumors: New design, ‘Slim’ model to replace ‘Plus’, more
- Apple allegedly planning foldable 20.3-inch hybrid for 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
- Apple not making major AI news at upcoming product event, WWDC still expected venue [Updated]
Listen & Subscribe:
Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Monthly bonus episodes
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
Also, connect with us in the official 9to5Mac Discord server with forums, chatrooms, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments