Tim Cook confirms Apple will discuss ‘big plans’ for AI at next week’s iPad event

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company will discuss AI at its iPad event next week. Cook is quoted as saying Apple has “big plans to announce” for AI during its May event and June developer conference.

Per CNBC, in the earnings interview:

Cook also said Apple has “big plans to announce” from an “AI point of view” during its iPad event next week as well as at the company’s annual developer conference in June.

While this is hardly the first time Apple has gone on the record to tease big AI news coming this year, it does confirm this week’s report that there will be an AI angle to the iPad event set for next week.

Cook has been hyping up investors over Apple’s upcoming AI announcements all year. In February, the Apple CEO teased out that AI news would come later this year, suggesting iOS 18. Later in the month, Cook declared that Apple would “break new ground” on generative AI in 2024.

Last November, he used an earnings conference call to express that Apple was looking at generative AI from a responsible perspective. Prior to that, the company line was that Apple had been investing in generative AI tech “for years.”

Apple’s upcoming event is set for Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. ET. WWDC will be held a month later with the opening keynote set for Monday, June 10.