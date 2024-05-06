 Skip to main content

iPad RAM list: Here’s how much memory every iPad model has

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 6 2024 - 7:30 am PT
11 Comments
iPad RAM list

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its different iPads or how much memory your current iPad has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details show up in teardowns and through other sources. Follow along for a look at the full iPad RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPad model.

Apple doesn’t publish or put any focus on iPad RAM for several reasons. One of the biggest is iPad performance outpaces the competition like Android tablets and even some PCs with less RAM. Apple can do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently and powerfully as possible. Instead of focusing on specs as much as other companies, Apple focuses on what its iPads can do.

However, in contrast to its iPhones, Apple uses different RAM on its higher-end iPads depending on how much storage it has. For example, 1TB or higher iPad Pro models come with 16 GB RAM while any iPad Pro with 512 GB or less storage has 8 GB RAM.

Related:

Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPad had? 

Ok, here’s the full iPad chip list as we wait for the new iPads to arrive on May 7 😁

iPad RAM list: Memory specs for every iPad

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPad 11″ 4th gen RAM?

8 or 16 GB

iPad 12.9″ 6th gen RAM?

8 or 16 GB

iPad 10th gen RAM?

4 GB

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen RAM?

8 or 16 GB

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen RAM?

8 or 16 GB

iPad Air 5th gen RAM?

8 GB

iPad mini 6th gen RAM?

4 GB

iPad 9th gen RAM?

3 GB

iPad Air 4th gen RAM?

4 GB

iPad 8th gen RAM?

3 GB

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen RAM?

6 GB

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen RAM?

6 GB

iPad 7th gen RAM?

3 GB

iPad mini 5th gen RAM?

3 GB

iPad Air 3rd gen RAM?

3 GB

iPad Pro 11″ RAM?

4 or 6 GB

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen RAM?

4 or 6 GB

iPad 6th gen RAM?

2 GB

iPad Pro 10.5″ RAM?

4 GB

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen RAM?

4 GB

iPad 5th gen RAM?

2 GB

iPad Pro 9.7″ RAM?

2 GB

iPad Pro 12.9″ RAM?

4 GB

iPad mini 4th gen RAM?

2 GB

iPad mini 3rd gen RAM?

1 GB

iPad Air 2 RAM?

2 GB

iPad mini 2nd gen RAM?

1 GB

iPad Air RAM?

1 GB

iPad mini RAM?

512 MB

iPad 4th gen RAM?

1 GB

iPad 3rd gen RAM?

1 GB

iPad 2nd gen RAM?

512 MB

Original iPad RAM?

256 MB

iPad RAM list 2
iPad teardown via iFixit

Did a specific iPad RAM most surprise you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used RAM in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad RAM list!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

Top image by 9to5Mac

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing