New iPad Pro loses ultra-wide camera, fastest spec M4 chip exclusive to 1 TB and 2 TB models

While the new iPad Pro with M4 is a major step forward across the board, there a couple gotchas to be aware of. Firstly, with this generation, Apple has removed the ultra-wide camera from the rear camera module altogether.

Also, while Apple touts the performance jump of the 10-core CPU found inside the new M4 chip, that chip variant is exclusive to the 1 TB and 2 TB iPad Pro models. Lower storage iPads get a 9-core CPU. They also have half the RAM …

The base model 256 GB and the 512 GB storage iPad Pro configurations feature an M4 chip with 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8 GB RAM. The 9-core CPU is composed of 3 performance cores and six efficiency cores.

Buyers must splash out for the significantly more expensive 1 TB or 2 TB sizes to get the fastest M4 chip, which sports a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores, the same 10-core GPU, and 16 GB RAM. The higher-spec CPU is made up of four performance cores and six efficiency cores.

The additional performance core probably won’t be noticeable for most operations, but it’s worth being aware of. The additional RAM may come into play if you are considering the iPad Pro for heavy workloads like editing streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro.

Regarding the loss of the ultra-wide camera, that spec is gone regardless of what storage you buy. It’s simply a straight feature regression compared to the previous iPad Pro generation. All iPad Pros now only have the single rear camera, flash and LiDAR scanner.

However, Apple did say that the remaining 12-megapixel rear camera is better than ever. It can capture videos and images with better color, and increased detail in low light. The new adaptive True Tone flash also helps document capture, so you can take pictures of forms and receipts while reducing shadows and glare in the finished scanned image.

