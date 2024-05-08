Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by iMazing 3: The world’s most trusted tool to manage Apple devices and transfer data from a Mac or PC. Redesigned for the future.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple reduces iPad 10 price to $349, discontinues iPad 9 with Home button
- Report: Apple mulling potential partnership with Rivian
- New iPad Pro drops 5G mmWave support as carrier rollout stumbles
- New iPad Pro loses ultra-wide camera, fastest spec M4 chip exclusive to 1 TB and 2 TB models
- New iPad Pro and iPad Air remove SIM slots to go eSIM-only
Listen & Subscribe:
Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Monthly bonus episodes
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
Also, connect with us in the official 9to5Mac Discord server with forums, chatrooms, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments