 Skip to main content

New iPad Pro drops 5G mmWave support as carrier rollout stumbles

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 7 2024 - 8:58 am PT
1 Comment

As well as losing an ultra-wide camera, the new iPad Pro has also dropped support for 5G mmWave.

As seen on the iPad Pro specs page, the M4 iPad Pro supports 5G cellular on sub-6 GHz spectrum only, and LTE on 31 bands. The older cellular iPad Pro could do mmWave and supported one additional LTE band.

First introduced to Apple ecosystem with iPhone 12, millimeter wave enables super high wireless speeds and ultra low latency cellular communication. However, the tradeoff is that the signal can only be carried over shorter distances. It also often cannot penetrate glass or trees, and therefore is usually unavailable indoors.

As such, its adoption by carriers has been relatively low. mmWave deployment in the US is championed by Verizon, where customers can see 1-2 gigabit speeds in select areas. mmWave is also useful in highly-congested areas like sports stadiums. However, the vast majority of 5G coverage in the US is carried over sub-6 GHz.

mmWave availability outside the United States is even more bleak, so much so that iPhones sold outside the US do not include mmWave radios at all.

Apple has seemingly determined that the lack of carrier support means it is not worth including on iPads anymore, US or otherwise. Certainly, iPads are most often used in indoor environments where mmWave is rarely available.

Follow Benjamin: @bzamayo on Threads and Twitter.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing