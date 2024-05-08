 Skip to main content

PSA: There’s a security update available for iTunes users on Windows

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 8 2024 - 11:43 am PT
0 Comments
Windows iTunes vulnerability | iTunes screengrab

Remember iTunes? Although it was discontinued years ago on macOS, the Windows version lives on to this day. And if you’re one of the people who still has iTunes installed on your PC, there’s an update available with an important security patch.

iTunes for Windows updated with security patch

Apple released iTunes 12.13.2 on Wednesday for Windows users. According to the company on its security webpage, the update fixes an exploit that could lead iTunes to an “unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution.” Apple says the problem “was addressed with improved checks.”

Although Apple still regularly updates iTunes on Windows with security patches, it’s been a while since any new features have been added to the software.

Earlier this year, Apple officially launched its standalone Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows after making them available as beta versions. There’s also an app dedicated to managing iOS devices for things like backing up and restoring software. Even so, there’s still no way to use Apple Podcasts on Windows without iTunes.

If you have iTunes installed on your Windows PC, make sure you install the latest version available. To do this, open iTunes, click on the Help menu and then choose the Check for Updates option. If you installed iTunes through the Microsoft Store, the new version of the app should be installed automatically.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iTunes

iTunes

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing