Remember iTunes? Although it was discontinued years ago on macOS, the Windows version lives on to this day. And if you’re one of the people who still has iTunes installed on your PC, there’s an update available with an important security patch.

Apple released iTunes 12.13.2 on Wednesday for Windows users. According to the company on its security webpage, the update fixes an exploit that could lead iTunes to an “unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution.” Apple says the problem “was addressed with improved checks.”

Although Apple still regularly updates iTunes on Windows with security patches, it’s been a while since any new features have been added to the software.

Earlier this year, Apple officially launched its standalone Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows after making them available as beta versions. There’s also an app dedicated to managing iOS devices for things like backing up and restoring software. Even so, there’s still no way to use Apple Podcasts on Windows without iTunes.

If you have iTunes installed on your Windows PC, make sure you install the latest version available. To do this, open iTunes, click on the Help menu and then choose the Check for Updates option. If you installed iTunes through the Microsoft Store, the new version of the app should be installed automatically.

Read also