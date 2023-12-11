 Skip to main content

iTunes Store app ends support for buying and renting TV shows and movies

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 11 2023 - 11:03 am PT
5 Comments

Update: As Sigmund Judge points out on Threads, there’s a workaround that lets you buy, rent, and gift, movies and TV shows in the iTunes Store app on iPhone: just use the “search” box.

Today’s release of iOS 17.2 takes another step toward killing the iTunes brand once and for all. Via a server-side update tied to today’s software update, Apple has discontinued the ability to buy and rent TV shows and movies via the iTunes app on iPhone and iPad.

If you head to the “iTunes Store” app on your iPhone or iPad starting today, you’ll notice that the dedicated tabs for “TV Shows” and “Movies” have been updated to say that the ability to buy and rent TV shows and movies, as well as access previous purchases, has moved to the TV app.

Below the messages, you’ll find a button that takes you directly to the “Store” tab of the TV app as well as a separate link to take you to your previous purchases.

tvOS 17.2 for Apple TV, which was also released today, also removes the ability to buy and rent TV shows and movies. Interestingly, the standalone iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps are still included in tvOS 17.2, but those simply redirect users to the TV app.

With today’s change, the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad now solely offers the ability to buy music and ringtones.

