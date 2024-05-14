VMware Fusion Pro 13 goes free for personal use, here’s how to get it

Popular virtualization software VMware Fusion Pro is out with a neat update today – free licenses for anyone who wants to download it for personal use. Here are all the details and how to get it for your Mac.

At the end of 2022, VMware debuted support to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon Macs with Fusion 13. And at the end of 2023, VMware was officially acquired by Broadcom in a $69 billion deal.

Following the acquisition, Broadcom’s VMware has announced today that Fusion Pro 13 and Workstation Pro 17 have been made free for personal use.

We now provide a Free Personal Use or a Paid Commercial Use subscription for our Pro apps. Users will decide based on their use case whether a commercial subscription is required. This means that everyday users who want a virtual lab on their Mac, Windows or Linux computer can do so for free simply by registering and downloading the latest build from the new download portal located at support.broadcom.com.

How to download Fusion Pro 13 on Mac for free

For commercial use, Broadcom has simplified the VMware options to a single product, which can be purchased through any “Broadcom Advantage” partner.

VMware Fusion and Workstation Product Line Manager Michael Roy highlights:

Looking forward, we’re thrilled to continue to innovate an indispensable and versatile set of virtual tools that has helped build many careers for software and IT professionals.

Check out more details in the official announcement. And we’ve also got a detailed walkthrough on how to install Windows 11 on a Mac with the free VMware Player: