Tap to Pay on iPhone now available in Canada, enabling merchants to accept payments using nothing more than an iPhone

Tap to Pay on iPhone is continuing its rollout to more countries. Less than a week after the service debuted in Japan, Apple is bringing seamless, iPhone-centric contactless payments to Canada.

Tap to Pay’s Canadian rollout

Tap to Pay on iPhone is a service for merchants whereby they can accept payments from customers using nothing more than an iPhone. This removes the need for additional equipment like a Square reader.

If you’re a Canadian local, today’s news means you may start seeing fewer dedicated payment terminals and more merchants accepting payment via an iPhone.

Apple shared the following list of launch partners and coming support:

Starting today, Adyen, Moneris, Stripe, and Square are the first payment platforms in Canada to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. In the coming months, Aurus; Chase Payment Solutions, a part of J.P. Morgan Payments; Fiserv; and Helcim will enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for customers in Canada. Tap to Pay on iPhone will also be available at merchants such as Sephora, as well as Apple Store locations across the country later this year. Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Interac, Mastercard, and Visa.

Tap to Pay on iPhone first debuted in the US in 2022, and expanded internationally to the UK, France, Taiwan, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ukraine, and Japan.

Considering the list of countries where the feature is already offered, it’s curious that it took so long for Canada to join the list. In any case, it’s great to see Apple gradually continue its international rollout.