Back in July, we reported that Apple had been running tests with Tap to Pay in Brazil, following a recent expansion to users in the Netherlands. The company confirmed on Tuesday that Tap to Pay is now officially available in Brazil, allowing vendors to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, whether with Apple Pay, physical cards, or other digital wallets.

Apple’s Tap to Pay now available in Brazil

In Brazil, Tap to Pay arrives first for CloudWalk’s InfinitePay customers. Vendors who use the platform can receive contactless payments using just their iPhone, which turns into a credit and debit card terminal with the new feature.

According to Apple, the company has been working with more partners in Brazil, including Stone, SumUp (two popular local payment platforms), and Nubank, one of Brazil’s most popular banks, to bring Tap to Pay to even more sellers. Apple Wallet VP Jennifer Bailey says that “Brazil is a very entrepreneurial nation” and believes that the feature will become a hit in the country.

Based on a report from last year, almost 40% of transactions in Brazil during the third quarter of 2022 were made through contactless payments. The country has a high rate of NFC-enabled POS (point-of-sale) terminals.

How it works

The feature enables merchants to accept contactless payment via a compatible iOS app running on an iPhone Xs or newer, equipped with the latest iOS version. During the checkout process, the merchant will only need to instruct the customer to hold their iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible NFC card near the merchant’s iPhone to make a payment.

Just like any Apple Pay transaction, Tap to Pay is securely processed using NFC technology, and there’s no requirement for extra hardware to facilitate contactless payments. In countries where the feature is available, developers can use an API available in iOS 15.4 and later to implement Tap to Pay support.

Tap to Pay was first launched in the US in 2022. Earlier this year, Apple expanded the feature to Taiwan and the UK.

