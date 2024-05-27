 Skip to main content

Canal+ subscribers can now watch Apple TV+ for free inside the Apple TV app

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 27 2024 - 3:34 am PT
A little over a year ago, Apple announced a landmark deal with French cable provider Canal+, which bundled Apple TV+ content at no additional charge. At that time, the way to access the free movies and shows was through Canal’s app.

Fast forward a year, and now Apple and Canal have expanded their partnership further. You can now link your Apple ID with your Canal+ subscription, and unlock the Apple TV+ channel in the Apple TV app itself.

This means users can use all of the usual Apple ecosystem features as if they had paid for Apple TV+ separately, except it’s included for free in their Canal+ membership.

Instead of having to access the shows and movies in a standalone myCANAL app, subscribers can now access the content for free in the Apple TV app, taking advantage of features like the shared Up Next queue, Siri control, and other integrations.

So, if you have a Canal+ account, you can use this link to pair your subscription to your Apple ID account. You can then open the TV app to find the TV+ channel. If you already subscribe to TV+ on that Apple account, this account linking process will automatically handle the billing adjustment for you, so you don’t pay twice.

