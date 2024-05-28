 Skip to main content

Apple not yet satisfied with iPhone 16 Pro Max screens, as rest enter production

May 28 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max screens | Previous model shown

Apple has reportedly given the green light to its three OLED panel suppliers to begin mass production of three of the four iPhone 16 displays.

However, the Cupertino company is seemingly not yet satisfied with test production of displays for the iPhone 16 Pro Max …

Most iPhone 16 displays enter mass production

The Elec reports that this year’s production has been split between three suppliers as follows:

  • Samsung will make displays for all four iPhone 16 models
  • LG will make displays for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
  • BOE will make displays for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

It says that Apple has given Samsung and LG the go-ahead for mass production of the iPhone 16 Pro screens. It is implied that the same is true of BOE for the two base models, though The Elec is a Korean publication which focuses strongly on the two Korean suppliers, so this is not explicitly stated.

But a delay with iPhone 16 Pro Max displays

However, the report says that Apple has not yet approved mass production of displays for the iPhone 16 Pro Max – though it isn’t expected to take long.

The approval process for the mass production of iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED will be followed by Samsung Display and LG Display one after another soon.

It says that Samsung is expected to gain approval later this week, but LG is unlikely to pass quality controls until the middle of June.

It’s not clear why the Pro Max displays have proven a tougher challenge for the two Korean companies. It has been reported that Apple is employing a new ultra-thin bezel tech known as Border Reduction Structure (BRS), and that suppliers experienced over-heating issues with this. It may be that Samsung and LG found this especially challenging with the Pro Max display.

Both iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have brighter displays.

9to5Mac collage of images from Apple and Daniel Olah on Unsplash

