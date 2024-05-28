You can now use the Microsoft Copilot bot on Telegram

Copilot is a chatbot based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 developed by Microsoft. It has been integrated into many Microsoft products, including Office and Bing. And now, even Telegram users can take advantage of Copilot through a bot that works right from the messaging app.

Microsoft Copilot now available in the Telegram app

With the Microsoft Copilot bot for Telegram, users can search for and ask questions. Microsoft says that Copilot for Telegram is a beta project, but it can be used for free by anyone who wants to. It works on both Telegram’s mobile and desktop apps. It’s available through @CopilotOfficialBot, so all you have to do is start a conversation with it using Telegram.

As noted by The Verge, the bot asks the user to share the phone number registered on Telegram with Microsoft. At least for now, the bot only works with text and cannot generate images.

“Copilot for Telegram uses natural language to provide responses on a range of topics, from seeking knowledge to travel tips to sports updates to movie recommendations. Let Copilot enhance your Telegram experience with its quick-witted assistance and endless curiosity,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Apple’s AI features

While Microsoft already has many generative AI features available to users, Apple has reportedly been working on similar features for iOS 18 – which will be announced in a few weeks at WWDC 2024. A recent report revealed that Apple has been working on integrating its new generative AI into iMessage, so that users can summarize long text messages.

Apple is also rumored to use OpenAI technologies to power some of its generative AI features, while others will run on-device with an offline language model.