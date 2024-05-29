Your mid-week lineup of the best deals on Apple gear joins ongoing offers on the new M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro. First up, Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro now up to $350 off in various configurations. Next, we have AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case at one of the best prices of the year with a Geek Squad certification joining up to 44% off Apple’s iPhone 15 Silicone cases and a big-time deal on Level’s Apple Home Key Smart Lock+. Everything is waiting for you after the jump.

We tracked a number of notable price drops on Apple’s M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pro machines for Memorial Day (many of which are still live for you right here), but we just spotted the silver 16-inch M3 Pro model with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD drop down to $2,199 shipped at both Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $300 off the regularly $2,499 and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $100 below our previous mention. While in most cases the 18GB of RAM will suffice, if you need some serious RAM power, Amazon is also offering $350 off the 36GB upgraded model at $2,549, down from the regular $2,899 – this deal is also matched at Best Buy right now. Head below for additional details.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe case hit one of the best prices of the year

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the MagSafe Case down at $149.99 shipped in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition. The AirPods Pro 2 carry a regular price of $249, leaving you with $99 in savings taking the Geek Squad route today. They are currently selling for $229 in new condition on Amazon, where they have never dropped below $179. If you’re looking for the lowest possible price on Apple’s latest buds right now from a reputable source, Geek Squad refurbs are a solid option with a warranty at the ready. We will almost certainly see them fall to $180 in the coming months brand new, but if you like to keep some cash in your pocket this is a solid option at $12 under our previous Geek Squad deal. More details on warranty and condition here.

Level’s Apple Home Key Smart Lock+ with bridge and keypad now $130 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a particularly notable deal on one of our favorite Apple Home Key smart locks. You can now score the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock with the Wi-Fi hub and the keypad add-on for $299 shipped. Note: My Best Buy Plus members can score an additional $30 off for a total at $269. This is a regularly $429 complete package you can save $130 on for today only. It comes in at $49 under the price of the same lock at Amazon without the keypad add-on and is only $3 more than the same package without the Apple Home Key support. For further comparison, today’s complete package is also $29 below the Amazon low on the Lock+ Connect with Wi-Fi bundle (again, the one without the keypad add-on). Be sure to check out our hands-on review for more details too.

Pickup an official Apple Silicone MagSafe iPhone 15 case at 40% off today

We have now spotted some notable deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Cases with MagSafe. Pricing is now starting at about $5 under your previous mention, kicking off with the Clay colorway at $29.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $49, this is a straight up 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This comes within roughly $5 of the most readily available deals, although historical pricing does vary by color. Either way, you’re looking at prices that come very closer to the best we have tracked this year, headlined by, what is for me, one of the nicest colors.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen just dropped to $300 – the best price ever

Joining the blue model, Amazon just dropped the price on the iPad 10th Generation in silver down to $299.99 shipped, the lowest price have ever tracked and $29 under the previous best. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. The iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256G from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]