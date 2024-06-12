It’s time for more deals headlined by a new all-time low on the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro at $80 off the going rate alongside as much as $350 in savings on the matching M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro. From there, we switch gears to relatively rare deals on Mac Studio with M2 Max and even the Apple Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. But there’s a whole lot more waiting down below, from AirPods to accessories for your entire Apple kit, as well.

Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro just dropped to a new $1,219 all-time low

While some folks might prefer to wait for a deep deal on the higher-capacity M4 iPad Pro, I have personally been waiting on a solid price drop on the entry level 13-inch model and it has now arrived in Space Black. Amazon has knocked the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro based model with 256GB of storage down to $1,219 shipped in Space Black. This is a regularly $1,299 Apple tablet, fresh off the presses, at the best price we have tracked yet. This one was available for $1,249 over Memorial Day weekend this year, but it has dipped down to a new Amazon all-time low at $80 off the going rate. Hit the jump for more details and a look at deals on the rest of the configurations.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

***Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Cases back down at all-time lows from $290

Space Black 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro down at $2,199 or lower ($300 off)

We have seen some big-time deals on Apple’s latest M3/M3 Pro/M3 Pro Max MacBook Pro models lately, but a new all-time low has landed on the M3 Pro 16-inch model in Space Black today. While I have typically opted for the silver models – it sort of just feels more “Apple” to me, I’m ready for Space Black and this is one of the machines I have had my eye one. Amazon is now offering the M3 Pro 18GB model with the 512GB SSD down at $2,199 shipped. Regularly $2,499 if you buy it from Apple, this is $300 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since its debut last fall. Are you a My Best Buy Plus member? Because you can score this same configuration down at $2,149 shipped today of you are – the lowest price we have tracked. Details below.

More ongoing MacBook M3/Pro price drops:

Nomad’s metal/glass 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MFi MagSafe charging station from $67

We love our Nomad gear around here, as any 9to5Toys reader already knows, and we just spotted a notable deal on its Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger. just after the debut of its Apple Find My Tracking Card with MagSafe charging – it’s really good one – the new Horween leather passport wallet, the 1st Gen Base One Max charging station has now dropped to $95 shipped. This is a regularly $150 unit at $55 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. You can also score an open-box model right here for $67. It is at least $75 under the price of the latest model and the only real difference here is the Apple Watch Fast Charger. With the 1st Gen you’re still getting 15W of juice to your iPhone and a similar form-factor with the 3-in-1 action for your entire Apple EDC.

Screenshot

Heads-up content creators: Latest M2 Max Apple Mac Studio now $200 off

B&H is now offering some notable deals for creative professionals and at-home content creators lon the latest Apple Mac Studio with M2 Max starting at $1,799 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is a $200 price drop and a relatively rare one at that. This is the 12-Core CPU and 30-Core GPU model with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that will be ready for the new macOS 15 Sequoia when it becomes publicly available later this fall, and to upgrade your at-home studio with some extra power by way of Apple’s M2 Max and some serious GPU horsepower.

Apple Mac Studio with M2 Max $3,999 (Reg. $4,199) 12-Core/38-Core 96GB of memory 4TB SSD

(Reg. $4,199) Apple Mac Pro with M2 Ultra $6,499 (Reg. $6,999) 24-Core/60-Core 64GB of memory 1TB SSD

(Reg. $6,999)

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD hits new $1,489 low

At the tail end of last week we spotted some more than notable price drops on Apple’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starting from $899 (detailed below), but to kick off WWDC week, it’s now time for the 15-incher dropping even lower. Amazon is now offering the Apple 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and the 512GB SSD down at $1,489 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 machine that has now dropped down to its best Amazon price ever. This is $210 off, $10 under the price you’ll find at B&H, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find some additional deals on both it and the more compact 13-inch variant below.

