Sonos is probably wishing its only controversy was an app redesign. Today the company is receiving a lot of heat for a revision to its privacy policy that introduced a major policy reversal with the removal of a single line.

New policy quietly introduces major change

In his latest YouTube video, Louis Rossmann brings attention to the recently revised Sonos privacy policy, highlighting a disturbing omission compared to the previous policy.

The previous privacy policy contained the important line, “Sonos does not and will not sell personal information about our customers.”

Here is the former privacy policy:

Sonos does not and will not sell personal information about our customers. However, certain data practices described throughout this Privacy Statement may constitute a “sale” or “sharing” of data under California and/or other US state laws. See the below CA Addendum for more information applicable to CA residents. We want you to understand that information about our customers is an important part of our business. We only disclose your data as described in this Statement

And now, the updated policy:

Certain data practices described throughout this Privacy Statement may constitute a “sale” or “sharing” of data under California and/or other US state laws. See the below CA Addendum for more information applicable to CA residents. We want you to understand that information about our customers is an important part of our business. We only disclose your data as described in this Statement

9to5Mac’s Take

Sonos has yet to comment on the policy change, but its users deserve an answer ASAP. If the company is, indeed, now selling its users’ personal information, that decision should be detailed with extreme clarity so customers can decide for themselves whether to continue using Sonos products.