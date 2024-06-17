 Skip to main content

Apple’s Back to School promo coming back this week in the US and Canada

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 17 2024 - 2:54 pm PT
Apple’s traditional “Back to School” campaign is making a comeback this week for customers in the US and Canada, at least that’s what Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said on Monday. The campaign typically offers either discounts or gifts for students and teachers buying a new Mac or iPad.

Apple’s 2024 Back to School campaign

Last year, the campaign kicked off right after WWDC in early June, and Apple provided a $150 gift card for customers who bought an eligible Mac and a $100 gift card for those who bought an iPad. This time, however, Apple is waiting a bit more before announcing the campaign.

The terms of Apple’s 2024 Back to School campaign are still unclear. In previous years, the company has given students and teachers free AirPods in addition to discounts on Macs and iPads. The only thing we know for sure is that Apple will benefit from the campaign to promote its latest products, such as the M2 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro, and M3 MacBook Air.

Last month, Apple announced a new version of its online Education Store, just in time for this year’s Back to School. The new website has specific sections for each product, making it easier to find exactly what you need. It also has an icon to highlight which products are eligible for a student discount.

It’s worth noting that in addition to Macs and iPads, certain accessories such as Apple Studio Display, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard are also eligible for a discount.

You can access Apple’s online Education Store at apple.com/us-edu/store. Of course, you can also buy Macs and iPads at a discount from stores like Amazon.

