Apple Pay users in Hungary complain about unauthorized charges

It seems that Apple Pay users in Hungary are facing issues with the platform this Wednesday. Based on multiple reports, Apple Pay has been charging users’ cards unexpectedly and without authorization, while banks say there’s a problem on Apple’s side.

Apple Pay bug in Hungary

As reported by the Hungarian website Telex, multiple users in the country have noticed unauthorized charges on their bank cards registered with Apple Pay. According to these people, multiple amounts have been deducted from their accounts even though they haven’t bought anything. One user said that three transactions were made on his card in just five minutes.

The amount of the transactions seems to vary for each person, but the problem is still serious in any case. Local bank Raiffeisen said in a statement that there’s a “technical problem” going on at Apple’s end and that they’re both working on a solution. However, further details remain unclear at this point.

We inform our customers that due to a technical problem with an external partner, the bank cards of some of our customers may have been incorrectly charged by Apple. Our colleagues have contacted Apple officials, and the problem is being resolved. Thank you for your patience.

MBH Bank also claims that there’s a problem on Apple’s side:

Due to an external technical error, the Apple application store incorrectly charged some users’ bank cards on the afternoon of June 26, which also affected some MBH Bank customers. Our colleagues immediately reported the problem to Apple and took the necessary steps. We will inform our customers about the crediting of erroneous transactions later. We also thank our customers for their patience.

Based on the reports, most of the charges seem to be related to previous transactions and canceled subscriptions being charged again.

H/T: Béla!

Read also