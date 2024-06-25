Apple launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for users in Germany

Apple has been working quickly to expand its Tap to Pay feature on iPhone to the rest of the world. After launching it in Italy next month, the feature that lets vendors take payments with their phone is now available to iPhone users in Germany.

Apple’s Tap to Pay now available in Germany

Apple confirmed the news to the press on Tuesday. “Apple today introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone in Germany, enabling millions of merchants to use the iPhone for a smooth and secure processing of contactless payments in the retail store,” the company said.

As in other countries where Tap to Pay on iPhone is already available, Apple worked closely with major payment platforms in Germany so that they could support the feature from day one. Adyen, Commerz Globalpay, myPOS, Nexi, SumUp, and Viva are the first payment platforms in Germany to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Tap to Pay allows merchants to accept contactless payments using a compatible iOS app on an iPhone Xs or newer with the latest iOS version. During checkout, the merchant simply asks the customer to hold their iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible NFC card near the merchant’s iPhone to complete the payment.

Similar to any Apple Pay transaction, Tap to Pay uses NFC technology for secure processing, eliminating the need for additional hardware. In countries where this feature is available, developers can integrate Tap to Pay support using an API provided with iOS 15.4 and later.

Tap to Pay on iPhone first debuted in the US in 2022, and expanded internationally to the UK, France, Taiwan, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Ukraine, Japan, Canada, and Italy.

Read also