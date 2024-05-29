 Skip to main content

Tap to Pay on iPhone now available in Italy following launch in Canada and Japan

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 29 2024 - 6:25 pm PT
Just a few days ago, Apple released Tap to Pay on iPhone for users in Canada and Japan. And the company seems to be really committed to pushing the feature around the world, as it has just been launched in Italy.

Apple’s Tap to Pay now available in Italy

The news was confirmed by Apple itself on Wednesday. As in other countries where the feature is available, the company has been working closely with major payment platforms in Italy so that they can provide support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to their customers. Nexi SoftPOS and SumUp are among the first platforms to work with Apple in Italy.

For those unfamiliar, Tap to Pay enables merchants to accept contactless payment via a compatible iOS app running on an iPhone Xs or newer, equipped with the latest iOS version. During the checkout process, the merchant will only need to instruct the customer to hold their iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible NFC card near the merchant’s iPhone to make a payment.

Just like any Apple Pay transaction, Tap to Pay is securely processed using NFC technology, and there’s no requirement for extra hardware to facilitate contactless payments. In countries where the feature is available, developers can use an API available in iOS 15.4 and later to implement Tap to Pay support.

Tap to Pay on iPhone first debuted in the US in 2022, and expanded internationally to the UK, FranceTaiwanAustraliathe NetherlandsBrazilUkraine, Japan, and Canada.

Apple Pay

Italy

