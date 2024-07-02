Phil Schiller to join OpenAI board in ‘observer’ role following Apple’s ChatGPT deal

At WWDC last month, Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18. While no money is changing hands between Apple and OpenAI, a new report today reveals that Apple will get an “observer role” on OpenAI’s board of directors as part of the arrangement.

The man chosen for the job? Everyone’s favorite Apple Fellow, Phil Schiller.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple having an “observer role” on the OpenAI board matches the role of Microsoft. Schiller will be able to observe and attend board meetings, but will not have any voting power:

The board observer role will put Apple on par with Microsoft Corp., OpenAI’s biggest backer and its main AI technology provider. The job allows someone to attend board meetings without being able to vote or exercise other director powers. Observers, however, do gain insights into how decisions are made at the company.

The arrangement will take effect later this year, according to Bloomberg. Schiller “hasn’t yet attended any meetings” of the OpenAI board and “details of the situation could still change.”

Schiller served as Apple’s long-time marketing chief before transitioning to an Apple Fellow role in 2020. In this role, Schiller continues to lead the App Store and Apple events and reports directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Schiller is also leading Apple’s efforts to defend the App Store against antitrust allegations around the world.

Apple announced its deal with OpenAI at WWDC in June, bringing ChatGPT to iOS 18 as part of its Apple Intelligence suite of features. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple isn’t paying OpenAI as part of this arrangement, nor is OpenAI paying Apple. Instead, Apple believes the exposure given to ChatGPT in iOS 18 is “of equal or greater value” than cash