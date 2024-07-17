 Skip to main content

1Password wants to help developers find out if their users are ready for passkeys

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 17 2024 - 2:47 pm PT
1 Comment
Passkeys

Passkey is a technology that replaces traditional passwords with more secure authentication methods, such as facial recognition or biometrics, eliminating the need to create and type a passcode. As passkeys become more popular, 1Password wants to help developers find out if their users are ready for this technology.

New 1Password tool provides insights into how many users are ready for passkeys

Through the Passage platform, 1Password has introduced a new “Passkey Ready” tool that helps web developers easily check whether their users are able to upgrade from conventional passwords to a passkey.

“By integrating Passkey Ready into your app or website, you can streamline your business’s transition to the passwordless future and begin to reap the benefits of passkeys, such as enhanced security, user experience, and conversions,” the company said in a blog post.

Developers can register on the Passage platform (owned by 1Password) and then implement a code on their website. With this code, Passage will use data such as device type and operating system version to tell the developer how many users visiting their website are ready to use passkey.

The platform from 1Password also provides comprehensive insights such as passkey readiness over time and by region. This tool is available for free – but developers can subscribe to Passage to get help with implementing passkey login on their website.

It’s worth noting that Passkey is an open technology developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. When it comes to iOS, the feature has been available in Safari since iOS 16 and was expanded to third-party apps with iOS 17.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications