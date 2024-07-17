Apple isn’t the only company preferring a privacy-respecting on-device approach to artificial intelligence: Tinder AI processing will use the same approach to pick your most attractive photos for use in the dating app …

Rather than having to manually choose a selection of photos for your profile, an AI will look through your camera roll, choose what it believes to be the best photos of you, and suggest them to you.

The feature selects photos from your camera roll that might work as profile photos. This selection is based on what we’ve learned makes for a good profile photo like lighting, composition, and more. The feature also filters out group photos, or photos that appear to violate our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines.

However, you will make the final decision on which photos to upload.

Tinder says that although the process requires it to use biometric data — namely a selfie or existing photo of your face which the AI uses to find photos of you — that data will never leave your device.

Biometrics are generated from the photo or selfie, and then compared to the photos in your camera roll.

Tinder doesn’t collect, store, access or otherwise receive any biometrics generated from your selfie video, profile photo, or photos on your camera roll. Instead, everything takes place entirely on your device, and all biometric data used as part of this feature is deleted from your device once you exit the feature. Tinder doesn’t collect or access any photos from your camera roll, and the process of scanning and suggesting certain photos happens entirely on your device. Tinder only collects the photos you ultimately choose to upload to your profile.

Engadget reports that Tinder has been testing the feature for almost a year, and finally considers it ready for release. It will be available to US users by the end of the month, and roll out globally across the summer.

9to5Mac collage of images from Tinder and Yuriy Kovalev on Unsplash