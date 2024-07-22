 Skip to main content

Apple Sports app updated with more MLB data, Leagues Cup support

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 22 2024 - 7:57 am PT
A new version of the Apple Sports app is rolling out now on the App Store. Apple says the update brings more data for MLB games and improved support for following along live with the League Cup.

For those unfamiliar (like me, five minutes ago), the Leagues Cup is a yearly soccer tournament featuring clubs from Major League Soccer, the premier soccer league in the United States and Canada, and Liga MX. This year’s festivities kick off later this week.

For MLB fans, the new version of Apple Sports adds win, loss, and save stats for pitchers via the box scores interface. Here are the release notes for today’s update:

  • Follow live as every MLS and Liga MX club competes for the Leagues Cup.
  • Added an indicator to MLB box scores for pitcher wins, losses, and saves.

The Apple Sports app debuted in February as a way for sports fans to get real-time scores, stats, and more. Since then, the app has received regular updates, including support for MLB games, NCAA March Madness, and more.

The Apple Sports app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It’s only available for the iPhone, with no Mac or iPad version offered.

