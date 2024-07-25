Max SharePlay now available to ad-free subscribers worldwide

Max SharePlay is now rolling out to all ad-free subscribers worldwide, allowing anyone with a compatible Apple device to host a watch party via iMessage or FaceTime …

SharePlay support was first offered to US subscribers back in 2022.

Subscribers in the U.S. with an ad-free plan and an iPhone or iPad can now use SharePlay to watch their favorite HBO Max programs in sync with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

The company says that it’s now available worldwide.

Starting today, all StreamOnMax Ad-Free & Ultimate Ad-Free subscribers will be able to use SharePlay on Apple devices. Subscribers can watch programming with family and friends over FaceTime, including House of Dragon and upcoming series like Industry HBO, The Penguin & more.

Engadget explains how it works.

Users can start watching with friends by hitting the “share” button either on the details section of each title or within the FaceTime app. Each session can have as many as 32 participants, but they all have to be Max subscribers […] SharePlay for Max works on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Vision Pro headsets. To initiate a watch party on iPhones, iPads and Vision Pros, users have to find the Share icon on the details page of a show or a movie, enter the contacts they want to share with and initiate a FaceTime call. If they choose Messages on their mobile devices, their friends will get a message asking them to join SharePlay. On Apple TV, users will have to open FaceTime first before clicking the SharePlay button and choosing Max from the app list.

