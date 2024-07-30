 Skip to main content

‘National Fitness Day’ is the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for users in China

Jul 30 2024
If you’re an Apple Watch user living in China, Apple is preparing the seventh edition of the annual Activity Challenge for “National Fitness Day.”

‘National Fitness Day’ Apple Watch challenge

Just like last year, the National Fitness Day challenge will take place on August 8 and aims to motivate users to do any workout for at least 20 minutes. Those who complete the workout using their Apple Watch will earn a special achievement.

“Get active for National Fitness Day! On August 8, earn this award by doing any workout for at least 20 minutes. Record your time in the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health,” Apple describes the challenge.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges unlock custom sticker packs for iPhones, which can be used in iMessage, FaceTime, and other messaging apps. These stickers are particularly prominent in iOS 17 and iOS 18.

Additionally, virtual trophies specific to each challenge are unlocked upon completion. These are special because they can only be redeemed by completing the specific challenge parameters during a set time period. Once unlocked, trophies can be viewed in the Fitness app on iPhone or Activity app on Apple Watch.

Again, it’s worth noting that this particular challenge will only be available to users in China.

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

