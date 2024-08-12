 Skip to main content

iDOS 3 now available on the App Store after Apple changes its gudelines on PC emulators

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 12 2024 - 2:10 pm PT
For years, Apple has prevented developers from distributing any kind of emulators for iOS on the App Store. However, as the company faces pressure from the European Union with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation, iPhone and iPad emulators are now allowed. Thanks to this, iDOS 3 is now available on the App Store.

iDOS finally gets Apple’s approval

iDOS is a popular DOS emulator for Apple devices. In the past, developer Chaoji Li tried to release it on the App Store, but the app was eventually removed by Apple.

In April, Apple updated the App Store guidelines to allow retro game emulators (such as Delta) for the first time. Even so, the company was still banning PC emulators from the App Storewhich was considered “inconsistent” and “illegal” by many developers, especially given the DMA legislation.

After hearing the complaints (and potentially avoiding further investigations by the EU), Apple once again revised the App Store guidelines, this time also allowing PC emulators. UTM SE, a popular PC emulator for iOS, was probably the first of its kind to be approved by Apple. Now iDOS 3 has also received Apple’s approval.

Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console and PC emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws.

iDOS

Undeniably, the antitrust investigations led Apple to loosen the App Store’s strict rules, which ended up benefiting users around the world. But although iDOS 3 is now available on the App Store, Li is still afraid that Apple will find another reason to ban the app.

“It has been a long wait for common sense to prevail within Apple. As much as I want to celebrate, I still can’t help being a little bit cautious about the future. Are we good from now on?” the developer said (via The Verge).

As for iDOS 3, the app is available for iPhone and iPad on the App Store and costs just $0.99. It requires a device running iOS 12 or later.

