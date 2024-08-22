 Skip to main content

Everyone can now cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 22 2024 - 7:06 am PT
0 Comments
Cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads | Abstract image with @ symbol

Back in May, Meta started testing the ability to cross-post from Instagram to Threads, and the company is now rolling this out to everyone.

The feature also lets you cross-post from Facebook, continuing Meta’s integration of its three different social media platforms …

It’s still limited to still images, with no support for sharing Instagram Reels.

For Instagram, TechCrunch explains that you need to opt-in to the feature, and can then choose from manual or automatic cross-posts, the latter sharing all your posts.

It requires users to toggle on the Threads sharing button when posting an image. Once users cross-post their Instagram posts, the caption becomes text for the Threads post, and hashtags convert into plain text. 

Users can either choose to use the cross-post option once or set up automatic sharing to always cross-post to Threads. The feature is available to all users globally on iOS and Android devices.

It’s a similar process for Facebook.

There’s a new Threads option that users can enable when typing a post. At the top, next to options like “Only Me” and “Add an Album,” users should see the Threads logo with it either turned “On” or “Off.” The feature only applies to text and link posts, not videos.

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media servic…
Instagram Meta Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications