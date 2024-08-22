Back in May, Meta started testing the ability to cross-post from Instagram to Threads, and the company is now rolling this out to everyone.

The feature also lets you cross-post from Facebook, continuing Meta’s integration of its three different social media platforms …

It’s still limited to still images, with no support for sharing Instagram Reels.

For Instagram, TechCrunch explains that you need to opt-in to the feature, and can then choose from manual or automatic cross-posts, the latter sharing all your posts.

It requires users to toggle on the Threads sharing button when posting an image. Once users cross-post their Instagram posts, the caption becomes text for the Threads post, and hashtags convert into plain text. Users can either choose to use the cross-post option once or set up automatic sharing to always cross-post to Threads. The feature is available to all users globally on iOS and Android devices.

It’s a similar process for Facebook.

There’s a new Threads option that users can enable when typing a post. At the top, next to options like “Only Me” and “Add an Album,” users should see the Threads logo with it either turned “On” or “Off.” The feature only applies to text and link posts, not videos.

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash