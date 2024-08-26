iPhone 16 ‘It’s Glowtime’ event hints at major Apple Intelligence focus

Apple has officially confirmed its iPhone 16 event for Monday, September 9. The ‘It’s Glowtime’ event also came with a revealing press invite and animation. While some invites carry minimal secret meaning, this latest release is giving strong Apple Intelligence vibes. Here’s why.

iPhone 16 models at September event will break from tradition

Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup is expected to include four different models:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Although this kind of lineup has become the norm in recent years, one big change coming with the iPhone 16 involves its chip.

With recent iPhone launches, Apple has included a brand new chip in its Pro-level phones, but not the two cheaper models.

Instead, the base model and Plus have received the prior year’s Pro-level chip. Essentially, Apple gives the year-old Pro chip to its more affordable siblings.

This year that’s changing though, with the entire iPhone 16 lineup expected to receive A18-class chips.

Why the change?

Apple Intelligence is likely the answer.

New event animation points to Siri and AI emphasis

Apple’s A18 chip is expected to include a significantly better Neural Engine than its predecessors. The perfect upgrade for Apple Intelligence.

And the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event animation and invite seems to confirm that Apple will be pushing AI heavily in its September 9 presentation.

The reference to ‘Glowtime’ is clearly a play on ‘Showtime.’ And the animation represents the beautiful glowing colors of the new Siri with Apple Intelligence.

Siri’s new UI with Apple Intelligence is that of a soft, colorful glow around the borders of the iPhone.

And unless you have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max (the only current iPhones compatible with Apple Intelligence), you won’t get that new, glowing Siri.

But every new iPhone debuting at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event will. The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max will all be getting the new Siri.

Or at least, they will when iOS 18.1 launches with Apple Intelligence in October.

Due to Apple Intelligence getting delayed out of the initial iOS 18.0 release, new iPhone buyers won’t quite get to enjoy ‘glowtime’ until a later software update.

Do you expect to see an Apple Intelligence focus at the iPhone event? Are we reading into things too much? Let us know in the comments.