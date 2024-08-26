Snapchat was launched for iOS in 2011, but since then the app has only had iPhone support. iPad users, on the other hand, could only run the iPhone app with huge black borders around it. 13 years later, Snapchat is finally introducing native support for the iPad.

Snapchat now runs natively on iPad

The latest version of the Snapchat app for iOS enables iPad support. This means that the app now runs full screen on iPadOS. “It’s still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen,” the company says in the update’s release notes.

Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad’s full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.

However, it seems that Snapchat hasn’t had time to fully optimize its app for tablets. That’s because, at least for now, it can only run in portrait mode. There’s no way to use the app in landscape mode. The iPad interface also seems a bit glitchy in this first version.

Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced many AI-based features to its app. This includes an option to talk to “My AI” in a direct chat to create reminders or start a countdown. Users can also create Bitmoji avatars with the help of AI.

If you need to remember an upcoming deadline, or want to start a countdown ‘til the weekend, just ask My AI for a reminder in direct chats or in a conversation with one other friend! With just a quick message, My AI will get you set up with an in-app Countdown so you never miss a moment.

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store. The app requires a device running iOS 13 or later.

