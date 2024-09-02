Gentler Streak update turns the app into a workout journal

Gentler Sreak, the popular fitness and wellness app available for Apple platforms, is getting another update. This time, the developers behind the app are introducing a new Workout Summaries feature, which essentially turns Gentler Streak into a workout journal.

Gentler Streak’s new Workout Summaries feature

With Workout Summaries, Gentler Streak users can personalize their workout logs with custom titles and photos. This makes the experience of using the app even more personal and also makes it fun and easy to remember the moment of a specific workout.

“Adding your side of the story to the workout summary—changing the workout title, adding reflections with notes, including photos, adjusting perceived effort, and favouriting special sessions—makes the workout tracking complete and a true reflection of your unique journey,” the developers explain.

You can add multiple photos to the same workout, and they’re beautifully shown in the app. The workout map has also been redesigned and now blends in smoothly with the details. In addition, you can set a custom name for a workout and even add notes to it.

With the same update, the Gentler Streak app is getting faster. The developers say they have worked on code improvements that have resulted in faster loading times.

More about the app

Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

This year, Gentler Streak won an Apple Design Award in the Best Social Impact category.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

It’s worth noting that the app works best with an Apple Watch.