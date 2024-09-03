Apple’s most affordable Mac is about to get a lot more exciting

The Mac mini is Apple’s most affordable desktop computer, and it has become known not only for its price, but also for its versatility – it’s a full Mac in a small box. But despite now having an Apple Silicon chip, it’s been a long time since the Mac mini was given any real attention. Luckily, rumors suggest that the Mac mini is about to get a lot more interesting.

Looking back at the history of the Mac mini

For many people, the Mac mini was and still is the gateway to owning an Apple computer. It’s cheap and it’s a Mac just like all the others, with all the benefits of having Apple hardware running macOS. The first Mac mini was introduced in 2005 and redesigned in 2010. Since then, Apple has kept the design pretty much the same (except for the removal of the optical drive the following year).

When Apple announced the transition from Intel to its own chips in 2020, the company promised that this would allow them to build computers with new form factors. We saw this with the iMac and MacBook Air. But the Mac mini is still the same, despite having the M2 chip inside.

And don’t get me wrong, the current design of the Mac mini is still amazing and still impresses me. But as shown in multiple teardowns, there’s a lot of empty space inside an Apple Silicon Mac mini. It’s past time for Apple to revamp the Mac mini by taking advantage of the latest technologies, and it seems that the company will soon be doing just that.

A redesigned version is on the way

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is finally planning a major upgrade for the Mac mini. The smallest Mac will soon get an all-new design, making it even smaller. The journalist suggests that the new version will look a lot more like an Apple TV.

The smaller design will certainly not only look more modern, but will also make the Mac mini even more convenient for users. For instance, a lot of people and companies use Mac minis to build server racks, and a more compact design will allow them to either build smaller racks or fit more computers in the same space.

Some people are certainly afraid of the compromises that this new, smaller design could entail. However, at least according to the rumors, they seem to be quite fair. Apple is expected to keep most of the ports from the current Mac mini, including USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and headphone jack.

However, the company will give up the old USB-A ports in favor of keeping the power supply inside the Mac. At this point, I don’t see it as a big deal.

Gurman also claims that the new Mac mini will be cheaper to build, which may allow Apple to reduce the entry price even further (or at least not increase it despite the new design). A redesigned Mac mini with the M4 chip for just $600 sounds pretty exciting, and I’m sure it will be many people’s first Mac.

When is the new Mac mini coming?

Apple will hold a special event next Monday, but it will focus on the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. The company will probably announce new Macs in October, and hopefully the redesigned Mac mini will be one of them.

If you want to buy a Mac mini, you should probably wait a bit longer. However, it might be worth taking a look at the special offers available from stores like Amazon.

Would you buy a redesigned Mac mini? Let us know in the comments section below.