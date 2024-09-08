Last-minute Apple event rumors: iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and more

We’re officially less than 24 hours away from Apple’s special event focused on the iPhone 16 and more. A handful of last-minute rumors have emerged with new details on the iPhone 16, accessories, AirPods, and more ahead of tomorrow’s festivities.

iPhone 16 camera details

On Friday, we outlined a handful of new camera features coming to the iPhone 16 Pro this year, including:

4K video recording at 120 frames per second

Support for ProRes 4K video recording when connected to external storage

Support for 4K recording when using QuickTake

Support for the JPEG-XL format for capturing lossy and lossless photos

Pausing and resuming video recording in the Camera app

A feature to remove wind noise from videos

Additionally, we reported that the iPhone 16’s new Capture button will support third-party camera apps in addition to Apple’s Camera app.

iPhone 16 accessories

This weekend, a leaked image posted on social media claimed to show six colors for iPhone 16 cases. These will reportedly be made of new material and serve as the “replacement” for the oft-maligned FineWoven cases that debuted with the iPhone 15.

Black

Blue

Dark Purple

Green

Light Gray

Taupe

Apple is also reportedly prepping an “integrated design” for its cases to accommodate the Capture button instead of just using a simple cutout.

Apple Watch Series 10

On Friday, we reported a few new details about the Apple Watch Series 10. In addition to larger screens, the new Apple Watch Series 10 will have an updated ECG/heart rate sensor for more accurate results. Apple is also upgrading the Apple Watch’s water resistance this year.

Apple is also prepping new watch faces to take advantage of the Apple Watch Series 10’s larger display. One of those new faces is called “Reflections,” which will dynamically react to ambient light.

Additionally, Bloomberg has reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 will offer sleep apnea detection. However, the feature might not be available at launch and could come later via a software update. Apple had also hoped to bring hypertension detection to the Apple Watch Series 10 this year, but that feature has been delayed.

iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more

Apple will also announce the release dates for its next software updates tomorrow. This includes iOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, iPadOS 18, and visionOS 2.

Apple is also set to release macOS Sequoia much earlier than usual this year. Citing “internal Apple documentation,” MacRumors reports that macOS Sequoia will be “released to the public by mid-September.

Last year, macOS Sonoma was released on September 26. Before that, Apple typically released macOS updates in October or November, following iOS in September.

No AirPods Max, iPads, or Macs

Finally, if you were hoping for new iPads, Macs, or AirPods Max at tomorrow’s event, you’ll have to keep waiting. Bloomberg reports that Apple will hold another special event in October featuring updates to the Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and more.

Apple is also working on an update to AirPods Max with USB-C for charging and new colors. The update is expected this year, but a more exact date is unclear. New AirPods 4, however, will be announced at tomorrow’s event.

Wrap up

What are you most excited to see at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event tomorrow? Are you planning to buy a new iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, or AirPods 4 this year? Let us know in the comments.

9to5Mac will have full coverage from Cupertino on all of Apple’s announcements this week, so stay tuned.

Join 9to5Mac in supporting St. Jude this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.