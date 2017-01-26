HBO Go updated with support for Apple’s Single Sign-on feature and TV app

Apple’s Single Sign-On feature and accompanying TV app were launched towards the end of last year and have been slowly adding support for new providers and apps since then. Today, HBO updated its HBO Go app for iOS with support for both Single Sign-On and the TV application.

With today’s added support for Single Sign-On, users no longer have to independently sign into the HBO Go app with their cable provider. Instead, the app will use the cable credentials saved in your Settings, allowing you to quickly get started with streaming content.

Additionally, today’s update adds support for the TV app on iOS and tvOS. The TV app, which we went hands-on with after its release (watch below), offers access to a variety of streaming services in a single interface. Despite the fact that Netflix is not supported by the app, it offers support for a variety of other applications.

Earlier this month, Single Sign-on gained support for Cable ONE, joining a handful of other cable providers in supporting the initiative. The full list can be read below:

Cable ONE

CenturyLink Prism

DIRECTV

Dish

GTA

GVTC Communications

Hawaiian Telcom

Hotwire

MetroCast

Service Electric Cablevision

Sling TV

In addition to TV providers being required to add support for Single Sign-On, app developers must also add support for the feature. Most recently, the ESPN and WatchESPN apps both gained support for the feature.

HBO Go is available on the App Store for free. An important distinction here is that this is HBO’s app that requires cable provider authentication, hence the addition of Single Sign-On, not HBO Now.

Track your favorite HBO GO Shows and Movies via TV App

Support for signing-in to HBO GO using Apple Single-Sign On for select providers

Continue Watching your last movie or TV episode from the HBO GO Homescreen

Do you take advantage of Apple’s TV app on iOS? What about Single Sign-On? Let us know down the in the comments.